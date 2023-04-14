Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Premieres Final Season in June
Fourth season of Mindy Kaling-created dramedy series debuts June 8
Netflix’s original series Never Have I Ever will debut its fourth and final season on June 8, according to the streamer.
The series, created by Mindy Kaling, follows the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The fourth season will chronicle Devi and her friends as they navigate through their senior year of high school, according to Netflix.
Also starring in Never Have I Ever are Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.
The series is executive produced by Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein and David Miner.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.