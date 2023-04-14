Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Premieres Final Season in June

Netflix’s original series Never Have I Ever will debut its fourth and final season on June 8, according to the streamer.

The series, created by Mindy Kaling, follows the complicated life of a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl Devi Vishwakumar, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The fourth season will chronicle Devi and her friends as they navigate through their senior year of high school, according to Netflix.

Also starring in Never Have I Ever are Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet.

The series is executive produced by Kaling, Lang Fisher, Howard Klein and David Miner.