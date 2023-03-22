Freevee Shares Trailer For Michael Schur Comedy ‘Primo’

Amazon Freevee released the trailer for original comedy Primo, which premieres May 19. Michael Schur, whose credits include The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, is behind the show. There will be eight episodes.

The coming-of-age, single-camera comedy is inspired by the life of Shea Serrano, growing up in San Antonio. It follows Rafa Gonzales, a 16-year-old raised by his mother, Drea, and his five overbearing, high-energy uncles. Rafa is at an inflection point as three big life moments coincide: he and his friends are nearing the end of high school; he’s pretty sure he just met the girl of his dreams; and he just found out he has a chance to become the first person in his family to go to college.

“Over the course of the series, the group — Rafa, his mom, uncles, friends and crush — will all affect each other and help one another grow in ways they weren’t expecting, whether they like it or not,” Freevee said.

Serrano is the creator of Primo. His books include The Rap Year Book and Basketball (and Other Things).

Schur worked on The Office before creating The Good Place. He also co-created Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Rutherford Falls, and executive produces Hacks.

Primo stars Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Johnny Rey Diaz, Christina Vidal, Henri Esteve, Martin Martinez and Jonathan Medina.

Serrano executive produces with Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. Peter Murrieta and Lisa Muse Bryant are also executive producers. Kabir Akhtar directed the pilot. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television. ■