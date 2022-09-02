‘Rutherford Falls’ Done At Peacock

Comedy Rutherford Falls will not see season three on Peacock. The show is about the battle between a small town and the Native American reservation that borders it. Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding star.

Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas co-created the show.

Helms plays the town namesake, Nathan Rutherford, and Schmieding plays Reagan Wells, who is part of the Minishonka Nation. The two are lifelong friends. When the mayor seeks to move a statue of Nathan’s ancestor because motorists keep driving into it, Nathan seeks to keep it in place. Reagan, who knows how Nathan’s ancestor used to attack the Minishonka people, is torn between helping him and opposing him.

Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan are also in the cast.

Rutherford Falls was the first television comedy with a Native American showrunner in Ornelas. She, Schur and Helms executive produce with Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

Season two premiered June 16.

The show is produced by Universal Television, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company. ■