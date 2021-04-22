‘Rutherford Falls’ Starts on Peacock

Comedy Rutherford Falls premieres on Peacock April 22. Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas co-created the show, about a clash between the people of Rutherford Falls and a Native American reservation that borders it. Helms plays the town namesake, Nathan Rutherford, who fights the moving of a historical statue.

“Two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford and Reagan Wells, find themselves at a crossroads--quite literally--when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call,” goes the series description.

Jana Schmieding plays Wells. Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan are also in the cast.

Schur was an executive producer on Parks and Recreation and created The Good Place. He also worked on The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Helms played Andy on The Office.

Rutherford Falls is the first television comedy with a Native American showrunner in Ornelas, according to the New York Times. She has worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore.

Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also executive produce Rutherford Falls with Ornelas, Schur and Helms.

The show is produced by Universal Television, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.