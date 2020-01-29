‘The Good Place’ Wraps With Special Episode on NBC Jan. 30

The final episode of NBC comedy The Good Place airs Jan. 30. A special follows, with Seth Meyers, host of Late Night, interviewing the cast from 30 Rock in New York.

Michael Schur created the show and is showrunner. The cast includes Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto.

The Good Place follows Eleanor Shellstrop (played by Bell), who enters the afterlife, and thanks to an error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place. Hiding in plain sight from Good Place Architect Michael (Danson), she’s determined to shed her old ways of living and earn her spot in the Good Place.

David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard executive produce the series alongside Schur.

The series finale and Meyers special will run for 90 minutes.

The Good Place is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment. The show has lasted for four seasons.

“My greatest hope for the show was that it could spur discussion about the themes and topics it was exploring, and it has been lovely to see that come to fruition,” said Schur.