‘Frayed’ Season Two Premieres on HBO Max

Season two of Frayed, a dramedy about a family hiding some secrets, premieres on HBO Max Nov. 4. Season two happens in London, where the secrets of the Cooper family start to unravel and their Australian past begins to catch up with them.

Sarah Kendall created the show and stars. Maggie Dence, Trystan Go, Ben Mingay, Frazer Hadfield, Maggie Ireland-Jones and Robert Webb are also in the cast.

The new season sees Kendall’s Sammy and her children in a tiny flat in London, where she works in a muffler repair shop. She’s desperate to reclaim her formerly opulent lifestyle, and to keep the secret about what happened to her neighbor in Australia.

“With Jim, Jean and Abby trying to keep their secret hidden and con artist Bev lurking on the scene, it’s only a matter of time until Sammy is called back to be a key witness in the case,” goes the description.

Merman Television produces the show in association with Australia’s Guesswork Television and Sky Studios. Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan executive produce for Merman, Kevin Whyte does so for Guesswork, Todd Abbott for ABC and Tilusha Ghelani for Sky Studios.

Horgan starred in Amazon Prime Video comedy Catastrophe and produces Fox comedy Housebroken.