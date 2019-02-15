‘Catastrophe’ Back for Final Season on Amazon March 15

Comedy Catastrophe returns to Amazon Prime for its fourth and final season March 15. There are six episodes. Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan created the show, and star as well.

Catastrophe is about an Irish woman and an American man who meet in London, conceive a baby, and deal with the resultant joys and consequences.

The show debuted in the UK in 2015. Ashley Jensen and Mark Bonnar are also in the cast. Carrie Fisher played Rob’s mother back in the United States prior to her death.

The new season reconnects with the couple after Rob’s relapse into alcoholism ends in a car crash and a confession to Sharon.

Executive producers are Delaney, Horgan, Richard Allen-Turner, Kara Baker and Jon Thoday.