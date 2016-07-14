Amazon on Board for 'Catastrophe' Seasons Three and Four

A few days after the U.K.’s Channel 4 ordered seasons three and four of comedy Catastrophe, U.S. distribution partner Amazon announced it is on board to stream the two seasons. Season three premieres on Amazon Prime Video in 2017, and season four in 2018.

Each season features six episodes.

Catastrophe stars Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; the two write the show as well. Playing “Sharon” and “Rob,” the two hook up while Rob is on a business trip to London and later deal with Sharon’s pregnancy.

Carrie Fisher plays Rob’s mother back in the United States.

“Few series have proven themselves as personal and compelling while deftly balancing comedy and drama,” said Joe Lewis, head of half hour TV for Amazon Studios. “Like an ever-growing family, two more seasons of Catastrophe will give our customers more love, laughter, and occasional insults yelled very loudly.”

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan commented: “It used to be when you heard the word ‘catastrophe’ you thought of something terrible or destructive. Most people still do, but now some people might also think of our show. So that has to be a positive. We’re very excited to have the opportunity to wreak more terrible destruction on the lives of Sharon and Rob."

The critically acclaimed series is produced by Avalon Television, with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman. Executive producers are Delaney, Horgan, Richard Allen-Turner, Kara Baker and Jon Thoday.