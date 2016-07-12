‘Catastrophe’ Renewed for Two More Seasons in U.K.

UPDATED: The U.K.’s Channel 4 has renewed comedy Catastrophe for two more seasons. The show, about the rocky relationship between an American man and an Irish woman in England, airs in the U.S. on Amazon Prime. Each of the first two seasons featured six episodes.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan write and star in the series. Season one had Horgan’s Sharon character pregnant, and season two saw the pair with two children.

Season three rolls next year.

Amazon will distribute seasons three and four on its Prime platform.

Horgan is also on board with the HBO comedy Divorce this fall.