Fox Weather’s Jason Frazer Goes Live From NY Giants Game

Fox Weather co-host Jason Frazer will be doing weather hits from MetLife Stadium prior to the New York Giants game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, October 24. Originally from Queens, Frazer is a lifelong Giants fan.

Frazer’s one-minute hits will run on Fox News’s Fox & Friends in the 9 a.m. hour October 24, in the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show during the 11 a.m. to noon slot, and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Fox NFL Sunday.

Streaming platform Fox Weather launches October 25, with Frazer and Britta Merwin on at 6 a.m. Live programming will consist of morning, afternoon and evening shows, hosted by meteorologists. The ad-supported platform will pair Fox News Channel’s newsgathering units, Fox Television Stations local talent and Fox Weather talent such as Frazer, Amy Freeze, Marissa Torres and Nick Kosir.