Fox Weather Bolsters On-Air Lineup
Streaming service adds four meteorologists prior to Oct. 25 launch
Upstart AVOD streaming service Fox Weather has named four on-air hosts as it prepares to launch on Oct. 25
Among the new hires are Marissa Torres from New York's WPIX-TV station and Ian Oliver from Tampa Bay's WFLA-TV, who will both serve as co-anchors on the streaming platform. Also joining Fox Weather as co-anchors are New York-based Kiyana Lewis, and Jane Minar, who joined Fox Weather in August as an off-air meteorologist, said the network. Finally, Brandy Campbell joins Fox Weather as a multimedia journalist based in Miami.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Marissa, Ian, Kiyana, Jane and Brandy to the Fox Weather team,” Fox Weather president Sharri Berg said in a statement. “Combined, they bring more than two decades of experienced weather reporting and breaking news coverage to the platform’s already robust lineup of premier meteorologists.”
Read Also: Fox News Channel Turns 25
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.