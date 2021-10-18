Fox Weather Bolsters On-Air Lineup

Upstart AVOD streaming service Fox Weather has named four on-air hosts as it prepares to launch on Oct. 25

Among the new hires are Marissa Torres from New York's WPIX-TV station and Ian Oliver from Tampa Bay's WFLA-TV, who will both serve as co-anchors on the streaming platform. Also joining Fox Weather as co-anchors are New York-based Kiyana Lewis, and Jane Minar, who joined Fox Weather in August as an off-air meteorologist, said the network. Finally, Brandy Campbell joins Fox Weather as a multimedia journalist based in Miami.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Marissa, Ian, Kiyana, Jane and Brandy to the Fox Weather team,” Fox Weather president Sharri Berg said in a statement. “Combined, they bring more than two decades of experienced weather reporting and breaking news coverage to the platform’s already robust lineup of premier meteorologists.”

