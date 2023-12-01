Fox Tries a Christmas Movie, With Justin Long in the Cast

Fox will air an original Christmas movie, when The Christmas Break premieres Thursday, December 21. Justin Long and India Mullen are in the cast of the MarVista Entertainment movie.

When couple Jack (Long) and Caroline (Mullen) travel to Caroline’s native Ireland for Christmas, they find themselves at a crossroads in their marriage: Jack is ready for kids, and Caroline isn’t. Will spending Christmas with Caroline’s large family make them realize they’re ready for a family of their own, or will it scare them away from the idea of having kids altogether?

Fox Entertainment owns MarVista. The studio produces around 80 movies a year.

Long’s movie work has included Dodgeball, Herbie: Fully Loaded and The Wave. Mullen is in the Hulu series Normal People.

Original Christmas movies were once common on broadcast TV. CBS got back into the Christmas movie business in 2021, and has aired A Christmas Proposal, Fit For Christmas and Christmas Takes Flight, among others. CBS does not have new Christmas movies this year.