Fox News Features ‘Proud American’ Segments Across Memorial Day Weekend

Proud American starts season eight on Fox News, with a focus on the military across Memorial Day weekend. Leading up to and through Memorial Day, Fox News will feature Proud American-branded segments throughout the network’s daytime and evening programming, including interviews with military heroes.

On May 28, Janice Dean of Fox & Friends will broadcast live from the Intrepid Air, Sea & Space Museum in New York, while Griff Jenkins co-anchors Fox News Live from the Marine Corps Memorial in Washington, D.C. May 29th from 12-2 p.m. ET.

Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth hosts Proud American: Tunnel to Towers Special Saturday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET from Liberty State Park in New Jersey. The special will offer viewers a look inside the history of the charitable organization, and introduce the families that Tunnel to Towers has impacted. On Sunday, May 30th at 10 p.m. ET, Hegseth will host Modern Warriors: Reflections, honoring four American warriors.

Fox News Media will donate $25,000 to the Navy Seal Foundation and $15,000 to the USO effort to deliver meals to service members supporting vaccine missions.

Fox News Audio will present The Proud American Podcast Series with new episodes leading up to Memorial Day. Johnny Joey Jones reminds listeners of those who served.