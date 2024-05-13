Fox Details 2024-2025 Schedule Before Upfront Presentation

Fox will share its 2024-2025 schedule at its upfront presentation May 13 in New York, with new shows such as Denis Leary single-cam comedy Going Dutch and the John Wells action drama Rescue: HI-Surf in the lineup.

Mondays will have 9-1-1: Lonestar and Rescue: HI-Surf, Tuesdays have Accused and Murder in a Small Town, Wednesdays offer The Masked Singer and The Floor, Thursdays air Hell’s Kitchen and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Fridays have college football, basketball and the United Football League, Saturdays have sports, and Sundays have NFL On Fox, The OT/animation reruns, then The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Bob’s Burgers and Krapopolis.

“With outstanding original ideas and world-class talent across both new series and returning favorites, Fox’s 2024-25 schedule is filled with unexpected, unforgettable entertainment in every genre,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Great creative is the center of all we do, and that is reflected in next season’s lineup, as is our ability to attract so many of the industry’s finest storytellers.”

Returning series include dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star (season five), Accused (season two), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (season three) and The Cleaning Lady (season four); comedy Animal Control (season three); animated series Bob's Burgers (season 15), Family Guy (season 23), The Great North (season five), Grimsburg (season two), Krapopolis (season two) and The Simpsons (season 36); and unscripted series Crime Scene Kitchen (season three), The Floor (season two), Hell's Kitchen (season 23), Lego Masters (season five), The Masked Singer (season 12), MasterChef (season 15), Name That Tune (season five), Next Level Chef (season four) and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (season three).

Additional series renewals will be announced later.

Fox did not say when Going Dutch will premiere.

Other new shows include psychological crime procedural Murder in a Small Town, medical drama Doc and animated comedy Universal Basic Guys.

Fox will have the Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, after which Rescue: HI-Surf debuts. "There’s no platform like the Super Bowl," said Dan Harrison, executive VP, program planning and content strategy, Fox, on a press call.

Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the lifeguards who protect the North Shore of Oahu. In the cast are Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel and Adam Demos. Michael Thorn, Fox president, called it "an absolute adrenaline-rush action series" with "real franchise potential."

Rescue: HI-Surf is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Matt Kester created the series.

Based on an Italian series, Doc has Molly Parker as a hard-charging doctor in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged teen daughter for info.

Murder in a Small Town is based on the book series Karl Alberg, by L.R. Wright. Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk star. The show follows Alberg, who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, Fox teases.

Fox called the show a "cozy crime drama."

Going Dutch centers on a loudmouth U.S. Army colonel, who, after an unfiltered rant, is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. He now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons and no tactical purpose. Denis Leary stars.

Universal Basic Guys comes from Adam and Craig Malamut and centers on brothers who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. They use their free time and money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed.

Unscripted shows include competition series Extracted, where “the contestants are not in charge of their destiny.”

The special The Real Full Monty shows a group of male celebrities who volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer. It features Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, the NFL's Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli and James Van Der Beek. Anderson produces.

Fox called the show "the most revealing performance of their careers."

Near Christmas, Lego Masters holds its multiple-night Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.

New cast members on Accused include Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon and Michael Chiklis.

Fox ordered two seasons of Rob Lowe game show The Floor, and inked a first-look unscripted development deal with Lowe. It also ordered two seasons of Universal Basic Guys.

Fox presents at The Manhattan Center Monday, May 13.