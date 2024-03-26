Fox Orders Two More Seasons of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Fox has ordered two more seasons of Hell’s Kitchen, bringing the Gordon Ramsay show to 24 seasons. Seasons 23 and 24 will be produced at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

Hell’s Kitchen sees aspiring chefs put through an intense cooking academy to prove to Chef Ramsay they have what it takes to make it in the restaurant world.

“Ever since Gordon Ramsay and Hell’s Kitchen premiered on Fox nearly two decades ago, they have been mainstays of American television,” said Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment president of unscripted programming. “Hell’s Kitchen was our first series with Gordon, marking the launch of one of Fox’s most successful creative partnerships ever and an important cornerstone in what has become global television’s most powerful cooking brand.”

Hell’s Kitchen premiered on Fox in 2005. Season 22 began in September. Ramsay’s other shows include Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef and Kitchen Nightmares.

“As my very first show on Fox, Hell’s Kitchen holds a very special place in my heart and it’s incredibly gratifying to have it renewed for its 23rd and 24th seasons,” said Ramsay. “This show just keeps getting better and better, and with Fox, ITV and A. Smith & Co. as my partners, you can expect even bigger challenges, stronger talent and more intense competition in Hell’s Kitchen in the years to come.”

Hell’s Kitchen is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer are executive producers.