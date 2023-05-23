‘Fox & Friends’ Summer Concert Series Starts with 3 Doors Down May 26

Fox & Friends has revealed the lineup for its All-American Summer Concert Series, which begins with rock band 3 Doors Down Friday, May 26. The event happens Fridays through September 1, and Flo Rida, Colbie Caillat and Donny Osmond are lined up to play.

Fox & Friends is on Fox News weekdays 6-9 a.m. ET. Co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade join fans on Fox Square, outside the Fox News headquarters in New York, for the free musical performances, which also stream live on Fox Nation.

June 2, it’s country act Parmalee with Blanco Brown. Pop singer Colbie Caillat plays June 9 and country singer Justin Moore plays with Riley Green June 16.

Country singer Tyler Farr is lined up for June 23, Christian rock band Skillet is on June 30 and reggae act UB40 plays July 7.

Gospel group Elevation Worship performs July 14 and Gary Levox of country band Rascal Flatts plays July 21.

Rapper Flo Rida is on July 28, lounge singer Donny Osmond plays August 4, country rapper Jelly Roll is lined up for August 11 and rappers Vanilla Ice and Rob Base share the stage August 18.

The acts for August 25 and September 1 have not been announced.