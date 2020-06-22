‘Fox & Friends’ Returns to New York Studio

The hosts of Fox & Friends returned to their studio in New York June 22 after more than three months of being remote amidst the pandemic. Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade host the Fox News Channel show. They remain socially distant on the set of the program.

“Live from New York City, ladies and gentleman,” Doocy said on the program. “After 100 days apart, we are all back in the studio again social distancing, but nonetheless it’s good to be back live in the big room. Brian’s right there and Ainsley’s right there. Thank you for joining us.”

Kilmeade noted how it’s easier to interact when all are in the same space. “This means when we have comments on each other, we no longer have a delay,” he said. “We can actually comment on what each other says.”

The set is on 6th Avenue in Manhattan.

Earhardt made a point of thanking their production staff amidst the challenges of the past three months. “There were points of this where people were scared to come into the city and come into the studio and that’s why we did our home studios,” she said. “We all want to thank you all for sacrificing so much and still the show must go on.”