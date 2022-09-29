Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Debbie Gibson, Donny Osmond To Guest on 'Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars'

Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars premieres Saturday, Oct. 22 on The CW. Each episode will see two celebrities train with Criss Angel to create a “mind-blowing,” in The CW’s words, series of magic performances. Eddie Griffin hosts.

The celeb guests are model Cynthia Bailey, actor Brec Bassinger, actor Michael Ian Black, actor Corbin Bleu, actor Miles Brown, choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, UFC champ Randy Couture, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, rapper Flavor Flav, singer Debbie Gibson, singer Ginuwine, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, UFC champ Frank Mir, actor Frankie Muniz, R&B singer Omarion, singer Donny Osmond, singer Jeff Timmons, actor Matt Walsh and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and gold medalist Tara Lipinski.

The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: Angel, Loni Love and Lance Burton.

The series is filmed on the Amystika stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Eddie Griffin’s movies include Undercover Brother and A Star Is Born.

Produced by Criss Angel Studios, Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars is executive produced by Criss Angel, Dave Baram and Erich Recker. ■