Criss Angel to Work Magic on Spike TV
Magician Criss Angel is returning to cable television with a
new series on Spike TV, the network announced Tuesday.
The 11-episosde, as-yet-titled series will take Angel's art
of magic and illusions "to the next level" featuring demonstrations never
attempted before, according to Spike. Angel will also reveal the creative
process beyond the magic that will give viewers unprecedented access into the
methods and secrets that go into designing, building and executing his stunts.
Angel's previous Mindfreak series ran for
six seasons on A&E, ending in 2010.
"Spike is thrilled to be able to showcase the amazing
talents of Criss Angel, a perfect fit for our evolving adult brand. Criss
has grown immeasurably as an artist and we are excited to give our viewers
never-before granted access into the inner workings of his secret world and his
mind," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV, in a
statement.
