Criss Angel to Work Magic on Spike TV

Magician Criss Angel is returning to cable television with a

new series on Spike TV, the network announced Tuesday.

The 11-episosde, as-yet-titled series will take Angel's art

of magic and illusions "to the next level" featuring demonstrations never

attempted before, according to Spike. Angel will also reveal the creative

process beyond the magic that will give viewers unprecedented access into the

methods and secrets that go into designing, building and executing his stunts.

Angel's previous Mindfreak series ran for

six seasons on A&E, ending in 2010.

"Spike is thrilled to be able to showcase the amazing

talents of Criss Angel, a perfect fit for our evolving adult brand. Criss

has grown immeasurably as an artist and we are excited to give our viewers

never-before granted access into the inner workings of his secret world and his

mind," said Sharon Levy, executive VP, original series, Spike TV, in a

statement.