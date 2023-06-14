4 Disney Shows Get Renewals

Disney Branded Television announced renewals for four shows at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is coming back for season four on Disney Junior, Firebuds will have season three on Disney Junior, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will have season three on Disney Plus, and Kiff will see season two on Disney Channel.

Disney also ordered the series Magicampers, about the adventures of best friends Darly and Loomis at a day camp for magical creatures on a fantastical island, set to premiere on Disney Plus and Disney Junior in 2024; Disney Plus comedy The Sunnyridge 3, about a trio of best buds investigating strange happenings as a peculiar shopping center in London; StuGo, an animated show about six overambitious middle schoolers who are tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist; and The Little Mermaid spinoff Disney Junior’s Ariel, an animated series set to debut next year on Disney platforms.

Orion Ross, VP of animation for The Walt Disney Co. EMEA, and Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, made the announcements in France. “We’re delighted to be in Annecy announcing our continued commitment to working with leading studios and creators here in France and across the globe, to bring new voices, universal stories and brilliant animation to kids and family audiences around the world,” they said.