Disney Orders ‘Little Mermaid’ Spinoff ‘Disney Junior’s Ariel’

Disney Branded Television has ordered Disney Junior’s Ariel, an animated series inspired by The Little Mermaid. Disney announced the initiative at the Annecy International Film Festival France.

The series follows a young Ariel and features King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as new characters. Disney Junior’s Ariel is set to debut on Disney platforms in 2024.

“For more than 30 years, the story of The Little Mermaid has been beloved by audiences all over the world,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “It brings me so much joy to be able to introduce our new Disney Junior version of Ariel to preschoolers everywhere.”

Set in the Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows Ariel, daughter of King Triton, as she embarks on some mermaid adventures with her friends. “Driven by a deep and unending curiosity about the world around her, Ariel discovers land treasures, like a big floppy hat, squeaky rubber ducky and whisk, that she collects and keeps safe in her crystal cavern. Sometimes, Ariel uses the treasures to help solve problems. With each discovery, Ariel is filled with joy, and her mermaid tail, which changes colors depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers. Full of charm, big ideas and a powerful voice, Disney Junior’s Ariel is coming into her own, learning how to discover and appreciate the world around her and use her voice to inspire others,” according to Disney.

Animated movie The Little Mermaid came out in 1989 and a live-action Little Mermaid film was released this year.

Disney Junior’s Ariel is executive produced by Lynne Southerland. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.

“As we were developing Disney Junior’s Ariel, we knew that we wanted to create an atmosphere that was vibrant and magical and showcased our young Ariel’s imagination, which, like our preschool audience watching at home, is as big as the sea,” said Alyssa Sapire, senior VP of development, series and strategy, Disney Junior.

Dr. Patricia Saunders, professor of English and hemispheric Caribbean studies and director of graduate studies at the University of Miami, is cultural consultant on the series. Sean Skeete, chair of Berklee College of Music’s ensemble department, is the Caribbean music consultant.