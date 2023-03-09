Former ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Will Run For Congress

Ben Savage, who starred in ’90s comedy Boy Meets World, is running for Congress. Savage, 42, played Cory Matthews in Boy Meets World, a coming-of-age series that ran on ABC from 1993 to 2000.

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” Savage said on Instagram. “And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move the country forward. Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

Fred Savage, star of The Wonder Years, is Ben’s older brother.

Ben Savage moved to Los Angeles in 1987, reported the NY Times, and was in the movie Little Monsters. After Boy Meets World, he appeared in spinoff Girl Meets World on Disney Channel in 2014. Other TV credits include Dear John, Criminal Minds and Still Standing.

Savage is running as a Democrat in the 30th Congressional District, which includes Los Angeles-area towns such as Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena. He is running to replace Rep. Adam Schiff, who is seeking the seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Savage received a political science degree from Stanford University. ■