Stars of Original ‘Wonder Years’ Turn Up in ABC Comedies October 13

ABC comedies will tip their caps to The Wonder Years, which reboots starting September 22, when the stars from the original series turn up in various shows. The event happens October 13.

Dan Lauria, who played Jack Arnold on The Wonder Years, appears on The Goldbergs. Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold, appears in The Conners. Danica McKellar, who portrayed Winnie Cooper, guests on Home Economics.

The Wonder Years was on ABC from 1988 to 1993. The new one is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that features a Black middle-class family in Alabama.

Don Cheadle is the narrator in the new Wonder Years. The cast includes Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage and Marc Velez are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Fred Savage directs the pilot.