Stars of Original ‘Wonder Years’ Turn Up in ABC Comedies October 13
Dan Lauria, Fred Savage, Danica McKellar guest star in various comedies
ABC comedies will tip their caps to The Wonder Years, which reboots starting September 22, when the stars from the original series turn up in various shows. The event happens October 13.
Dan Lauria, who played Jack Arnold on The Wonder Years, appears on The Goldbergs. Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold, appears in The Conners. Danica McKellar, who portrayed Winnie Cooper, guests on Home Economics.
The Wonder Years was on ABC from 1988 to 1993. The new one is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that features a Black middle-class family in Alabama.
Don Cheadle is the narrator in the new Wonder Years. The cast includes Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki.
Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Fred Savage and Marc Velez are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.
Fred Savage directs the pilot.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.