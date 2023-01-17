Final Season of ‘Snowpiercer’ Won’t Air on TNT
Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly in post-apocalyptic drama set in frozen wasteland
Post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer will not see season four on TNT. Producer Tomorrow Studios is searching for a new home for season four, which was planned to be the final one.
Snowpiercer is based on a 2013 movie. The cast includes Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are persistent themes.
The show debuted in spring 2020. It was initially a TBS series, but WarnerMedia brass decided Snowpiercer was better suited for TNT’s audience.
Deadline previously reported of Snowpiercer’s demise at TNT, calling the show the only remaining original scripted series on the network. Deadline said season four production has been completed.
Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements executive produce, with showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. Bong Joon Ho directed the movie. ■
