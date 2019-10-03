‘Snowpiercer’ to Air on TNT

Futuristic thriller Snowpiercer will debut in the spring of 2020 on TNT. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs star. The series was initially to run on TBS. Both networks are part of WarnerMedia.

“We’ve had the unique opportunity to more thoroughly test and explore where this show will best perform. While we are still adding dramas to TBS (such as Obliterated), after further research and consideration we’ve decided to keep Snowpiercer on TNT,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Now that we’ve seen this incredible post-apocalyptic sci-fi series in its entirety, and better understand the audience this show will appeal to, we’re confident it will perform strongest on TNT.”

Set years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. “Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out,” said TNT, in a series based on a movie and graphic novel of the same name.

The cast also includes Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park and Iddo Goldberg.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the original film. Executive producers are Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson and the film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

WarnerMedia initially called Snowpiercer the “perfect” show to kick off TBS’ move into dramas. It has signed on for two seasons.