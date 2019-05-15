WarnerMedia Orders Season Two of ‘Snowpiercer’

WarnerMedia has ordered a second season for sci-fi series Snowpiercer. The first season premieres summer 2020. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs star in the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series.

Snowpiercer will air on TBS, which is adding drama to its lineup.

“Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS’ entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals and first-class acting,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TBS and TNT. “We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political and environmental issues.”

The Snowpiercer movie came out in 2013.

Set after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out.

Season two writing will begin in June with Graeme Manson returning as executive producer and showrunner.

The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Graeme Manson, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson and the film’s producers, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.