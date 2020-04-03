TNT Moves Up ‘Snowpiercer’ Premiere

TNT has moved up the start date of sci-fi drama Snowpiercer to May 17. It had initially been slated to premiere May 31. TNT called it “an effort to give viewers more compelling original content at a faster pace.”

“Snowpiercer is one of the most anticipated original series of 2020 and in this climate, viewers are craving thrilling, engaging, edge-of-your-seat content that speaks to them on a deeper level,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “It is extremely important that we continue with our promise to meet audiences where they are, and to that effect, we are moving up Snowpiercer’s premiere so that fans can enjoy this futuristic series even earlier.”

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are persistent themes.

Related: HBO Streaming Series, Movies from Warner Bros. for Free

The series is based on the graphic novel series and film from Bong Joon Ho.

Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner and Susan Park star.

Snowpiercer has been renewed for season two. Production on that season is nearly completed.

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes and Scott Derrickson, and the film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.