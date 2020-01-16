'Snowpiercer' Rolls on TNT May 31

TNT debuts sci fi series Snowpiercer May 31. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs star. The show is based on a graphic novel and a film by Bong Joon Ho.

Set years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in the drama.

TNT has committed to a second season for Snowpiercer.

The series was initially to run on TBS. Both networks are part of WarnerMedia.

Tomorrow Studios produces the series, along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the movie. Executive producers are Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios, showrunner Graeme Manson, director James Hawes, Matthew O’Connor, Scott Derrickson, and film producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.