Final Season of ‘Nancy Drew’ Premieres on The CW

The fourth and final season of drama Nancy Drew premieres May 31. The series follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries, both earthbound and supernatural, in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine.

Kennedy McMann portrays Nancy. McMann said when the final season was announced: “It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy. What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her.”

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Tunji Kasim are also in the cast.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire. Executive producers are Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui.

Landau and Hsu Taylor are the showrunners.

Both Nancy Drew and Riverdale have their series finales August 23. “Riverdale and Nancy Drew are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them,” said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW, earlier this year. “As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game.”

The CW presented its new schedule May 18 in New York. Schwartz called it “a thrilling and busy time at The CW.” He said The CW plans to employ a 50-50 scripted-unscripted model going forward, with many of the scripted shows coming from other nations, including Canada.

Nexstar acquired 75% of the network last August.