Fantasy Drama ‘Sweet Tooth’ Returns on Netflix

Season two of post-apocalyptic drama Sweet Tooth is on Netflix. The fantasy series, about a virus killing off much of humankind, and much of the remaining population of children emerges as a mix of human and animal, premiered in June 2021.

There are eight new episodes.

Christian Convery plays Gus, a human/deer hybrid in search of his mother.

The second season sees Gus and his fellow hybrids held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. “To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble,” goes the logline.

Neil Sandilands, Aliza Vellani and Amy Seimetz are also in the cast.

Last Men leader General Abbot, played by Sandilands, uses the children as fodder for the experiments of a captive doctor looking to save his infected wife. To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help the doctor, “beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble,” said Netflix.

Outside the Preserve, Tommy and Aimee Eden team up to break the hybrids free.

The show is based on a DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire. It was a hit for Netflix.

Season two “pulls off a miracle,” according to The Guardian: “The miracle Sweet Tooth performs is in keeping everyone happy. It’s a brutal post-apocalyptic drama that successfully harnesses the cute innocence of children, but is also a fantasy series grounded in the harshest of truths about what adults can do when times are tough, so it never falls into the trap of making the viewer feel as if nothing is real and nothing really matters. Season two builds skilfully to a showdown with several bravely uncompromising payoffs, delivered in a way that its younger viewers can easily appreciate, not least because it tends to be grownups who meet their fate. Sweet Tooth knows that kids – with or without horns, paws or tails – are not to be underestimated.”

Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.