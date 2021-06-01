What’s Premiering This Week (June 1-June 6)
Apple TV Plus debuts ‘Lisey’s Story,’ Epix’s ‘War of the Worlds’ returns
The first week of June will feature several new original series from streaming services as the television industry enters its summer season.
Apple TV Plus on June 4 will debut its latest original drama series Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Ron Cephas Jones, and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star in the eight-episode series.
Also debuting on June 4 is Netflix's fantasy series Sweet Tooth, based on a DC Comics book by Jeff Lemire that follows the lives of hybrid babies born part human and part animal who seek answers about their origins in a post apocalyptic world.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 1 to June 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
June 1 -- Changing The Game (documentary) -- Hulu
June 3 -- Alone (reality competition) -- History
June 3 -- The Fungies (animation) -- HBO Max
June 3 -- Jersey Shore Family Vacation (returning series) -- MTV
June 3 -- We Are Lady Parts (comedy) -- Peacock
June 3 -- Why Women Kill (returning series) -- Paramount Plus
June 4 -- Feel Good (comedy) -- Netflix
June 4 -- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (movie) -- HBO Max
June 6 -- Domina (drama) -- Epix
June 6 -- The Kings (sports documentary) -- Showtime
June 6 -- Little Birds (drama) -- Starz
June 6 -- War of the Worlds (returning series) -- Epix
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.