What’s Premiering This Week (June 1-June 6)

The first week of June will feature several new original series from streaming services as the television industry enters its summer season.

Apple TV Plus on June 4 will debut its latest original drama series Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Ron Cephas Jones, and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star in the eight-episode series.

Also debuting on June 4 is Netflix's fantasy series Sweet Tooth, based on a DC Comics book by Jeff Lemire that follows the lives of hybrid babies born part human and part animal who seek answers about their origins in a post apocalyptic world.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 1 to June 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 1 -- Changing The Game (documentary) -- Hulu

June 3 -- Alone (reality competition) -- History

June 3 -- The Fungies (animation) -- HBO Max

June 3 -- Jersey Shore Family Vacation (returning series) -- MTV

June 3 -- We Are Lady Parts (comedy) -- Peacock

June 3 -- Why Women Kill (returning series) -- Paramount Plus

June 4 -- Feel Good (comedy) -- Netflix

June 4 -- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (movie) -- HBO Max

June 6 -- Domina (drama) -- Epix

June 6 -- The Kings (sports documentary) -- Showtime

June 6 -- Little Birds (drama) -- Starz

June 6 -- War of the Worlds (returning series) -- Epix