‘Sweet Tooth’ Gets Season Two on Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of drama Sweet Tooth. There will be eight episodes.

The show, based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, and about a child that is part human and part animal, trying to survive, debuted June 4.

Jim Mickle will be showrunner, executive producer, writer and director in season two. “It’s been equally thrilling and heart-warming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

The show is set after “The Great Crumble” pandemic shook up the world and led to the emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Some humans, convinced the hybrids cause the virus that has decimated the world, hunt them down. A deer-boy named Gus befriends a loner and the pair sets out across America.

Christian Convery plays Gus, Nonso Anozie is Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar portrays Dr. Singh, Will Forte is Richard and Stefania LaVie Owen plays Bear. James Brolin narrates.

In addition to Mickle, Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and Amanda Burrell; and Linda Moran return as executive producers.

Sweet Tooth is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television