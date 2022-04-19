Estrella Media, TV Azteca Team Up To Create Spanish-Language Programming

Estrella Media and TV Azteca said they will work together to produce more than 600 hours of Spanish-language programming for the U.S. and Mexico.

Under a two-year agreement, Estrella and TV Azteca have committed to co-produce original content and specials, including Estrellas regional Mexican music awards show Premios de la Radio. The co-produced content will include scripted and unscripted show for broadcast, over the top, ad supported VOD and free ad-supported streaming television channels.

The deal follows Spanish-language giant Univision combining its media operations with Televisa of Mexico. The other big Spanish language market player is Telemundo, which is part of Comcast NBCUniversal.

“This agreement brings two unique Spanish-language media companies together to create unparalleled content for Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and Mexico,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media. “Providing additional high-quality content is going to enable us to continue to grow our business across our linear and digital platforms and expand opportunities in branded entertainment. Estrella Media reaches an unduplicated audience in the U.S., and through this partnership we will be able to strengthen the content that we deliver to our viewers.”

TV Azteca, part of Groupo Salinas, is the second largest media company in Mexico behind Televisa. It operates TV networks in Mexico and owns part of the Azteca America network in the U.S.

“TV Azteca has set its goals on the creation of the best content for the audiences, and this partnership with EstrellaTV will allow us to broaden the reach of the best productions to Mexico and the U.S.,” said Benjamín Salinas, VP of the Board of Grupo Salinas. “We believe in joining efforts with key partners, and our alliance with EstrellaTV means a great enhancement to what the public will find on multiple platforms: high-quality productions wherever and whenever they want them.”

Some details about the two companies’ programming plans will be disclosed at Estrella’s NewFront presentation on May 5 and its virtual upfront presentation on May 9. ■