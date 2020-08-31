Estrella Media Get Fubo vMVPD Distribution Deal

Estrella Media said it signed a distribution agreement with streaming platform fuboTV.

Under the agreement--the first virtual MVPD deal for Estrella Media--the Estrella TV channel and its Los Angeles TV station KRCA-TV will be available to fuboTV subscribers as part of its Latino package in the U.S.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Partnering with fuboTV is a great opportunity to continue expanding EstrellaTV’s distribution channels outside of traditional cable and broadcasting. fuboTV will make our network and local KRCA-62 Los Angeles station available to their growing number of subscribers across the U.S. and increase our footprint in the live streaming universe,” stated Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “We are truly excited about cord-cutting services like fuboTV and look forward to reaching our fans on more devices and new platforms in the near future.”