ESPN App, Disney Bundle Available on Vizio Smart TVs

In time for the fall football season, Vizio said it made a deal that will put the ESPN app, with access to ESPN Plus, on millions of Vizio smart TV sets.

Vizio set users will also be able to subscribe to the Disney Bundle Trio, which offers programing from ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu.

"With our expanded relationship with Disney, Vizio audiences can now enjoy the ESPN app, ESPN Plus, and the Disney Bundle Trio, offering a wide selection of live sports and entertainment," Vizio senior director of business development Chris Tanquary said. “ESPN has helped revolutionize sports storytelling, and we’re excited to bring live sports from the best leagues and biggest tournaments as well as their ground-breaking originals to Vizio’s millions of users."

ESPN is accessible from the apps catalog on the Vizio Home Screen and provides access to the ESPN Plus sports streaming offering for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

The ESPN App is also featured on Vizio’s curated Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 NFL and college season.