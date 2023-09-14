Vizio Adds ViX In Time For Hispanic Heritage Month
TV set maker also adds ‘Celebrating Hispanic Heritage’ pop-up channel
Vizio is marking Hispanic Heritage Month with premium and free programming sponsored by Minute Maid Aguas Frescas.
The Hispanic Heritage month collection offers home screen access to premium services and programming including the newly added ViX from TelevisaUnivision.
Vizio users can subscribe to ViX for $6.99 a month or $39.99 for the first year.
Beginning September15, Vizio’s WatchFree Plus platform will have a “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” pop-up channel where viewers can find English- and Spanish-language TV shows and movies.
WatchFree Plus on-demand titles include
The Rising: Pelé, My Name is Lopez, Model Latina and Mario Lopez: One On One.
"We are excited to offer a collection of premium, multicultural content to Vizio users in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month," said Katherine Pond, Group VP of platform content and partnerships at Vizio. "Through our extensive network of content partners and data-driven approach to programming, this curated collection provides the best in premium entertainment honoring the rich stories, experiences, and creativity of Hispanic and Latin voices."
