ESPN Adds C.J. MCollum to Analyst Roster for NBA Playoffs

ESPN said that it signed C.J. McCollum, a star player for the National Basketball Association’s New Orleans Pelicans as a multiplatform analyst.

McCollum will start working for ESPN this week during the NBA Finals and will continue to participate in a number of ESPN shows and platforms, including a new podcast he will help develop.

McCollum becomes the latest pro athlete to work as a analyst before the end of their playing career. Earlier this year, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors —who took on the Boston Celtics for the NBA championship — signed with Turner Sports to be part of Inside the NBA. Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks has been working with ESPN since 2018.

Tom Brady, the Super Bowl winning quarterback, has signed to be lead NFL analyst with Fox Sports — but he won’t begin that role till he hangs up his helmet.

McCollum earned a journalism degree from Lehigh University and has made past appearances on ESPN as an analyst. He is also president of the NBA Players Association.

“I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,” said McCollum. “To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”

He will be behind the mic Thursday for ESPN, when he is part of an alternate broadcast of the first game of the NBA Finals designed to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary.

“C.J. is one of the most respected players in the NBA, which is evident by his role as President of the NBA PA. Furthermore, he’s an extremely talented member of – and leader on – one of the most interesting teams in the league: the New Orleans Pelicans,” said Dave Roberts, head of NBA and studio production for ESPN. “ C.J.’s commitment to this opportunity, combined with his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting, will be a clear benefit for NBA fans.”

In addition to working as an analyst during the finals, McCollum will serve as game analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA Summer League. Over the course of the year he is expected to be a part of ESPN studio shows including NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms. ■