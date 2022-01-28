Draymond Green Signs With Turner’s ‘Inside The NBA’ As Active Player

In an unusual deal Draymond Green, an active star player for the Golden State Warriors, has signed a long-term contract under which he will be a part of TNT’s Inside the NBA and other Turner Sports and Bleacher Report programs.

Green has been well known for firing back at comments made by Charles Barkley and the other stars of Inside the NBA, the post-game show that was inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame in 2016. He has also served as a post-season guest analyst for TNT and interviewed players for Bleacher Report.

“I've had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” said Green. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.”

Some of Green’s appearances will be in person, others via remote depending on his schedule. His first appearance under his new contract was scheduled for Thursday night following Golden State’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Draymond is an incredibly versatile talent, both on the court and in front of the camera,” said Tara August, senior VP, Talent Services and Special Projects, Turner Sports. “He’s a team player in every sense, while offering a distinct perspective that is highlighted by his keen basketball IQ, charismatic delivery and forthright, thoughtful opinions that include and extend beyond sports. We’re thrilled to more formally welcome him to the Turner Sports family.”■