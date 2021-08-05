Eric Ludgood Named Head of Newsy by E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps said it hired Eric Ludgood as head of its Newsy unit.

Ludgood, who most recently was assistant news director at WAGA-TV, Atlanta, will be responsible for the editorial identity and programming for Newsy, reporting to Kate O’Brian, head of the news group for Scripps Networks.

He will be based in Atlanta.

“As we build toward the launch of Newsy as a truly national network news organization, I am thrilled to be bringing in someone of Eric’s caliber and character to lead our talented team,” O’Brian said. “His experience directing coverage for a multitude of big global events combined with his award-winning investigative journalism makes him a great fit for Newsy and for the mission-based Scripps culture.”

Newsy is currently on over-the-top and connected TV platforms. It plans to launch an over-the-air version on Oct. 1, carried primarily over Scripps owned broadcast stations.

Ludgood spent 12 years at CNN, finishing as VP, CNN International in 2005. He later worked at TV stations in Atlanta and Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining Newsy at this important moment in its impressive evolution,” said Ludgood. “The vision for Newsy is ambitious, and I am eager to play a role in realizing that vision.”