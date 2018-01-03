Epix Programming EVP Diaz Departing

Jocelyn Diaz, executive VP of original programming at Epix, is leaving the network. She did three years in the position after a run at HBO.

Diaz was a key figure in Epix growing its originals output, which includes comedy Get Shorty and drama Berlin Station, and the Norman Lear documentary series America Divided. Political comedy Graves was canceled late in 2017 after two seasons.

Michael Wright took over as Epix president in early December. He succeeded Mark Greenberg, who had hired Diaz. In 2016, Greenberg told B&C Diaz was encouraged “to take this to a new level with original scripted series that resonate with our viewers.”

MGM bought out its partners, including Lionsgate and Viacom, in 2017 to take control of Epix.