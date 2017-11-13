Wright Named President of MGM’s Epix Network

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer said it named former Turner executive Michael Wright as president of Epix, the premium pay TV network, effective Dec. 4

Wright will report to MGM CEO Gary Barber and will be headquartered in Los Angles.

MGM bought out its partners, including Lionsgate and Viacom earlier this year to take control of Epix.

We are thrilled to welcome Michael into the MGM family. His television industry experience and creative instincts are the perfect combination to help us execute on our original content strategy for EPIX and drive additional value creation for MGM overall,” said Barber.

Most recently, Wright had been CEO of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. Before that he was president, head of programming, for Turner’s TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies.



Epix has been ramping up its production of original series.

MGM Television is currently in production in Montreal on its second series Epix, The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, based on the bestselling novel by Joël Dicker, starring Patrick Dempsey in his return to television. Early next year, MGM Television will begin production on the second season of Get Shorty, starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd. Epix programming also includes Berlin Station and America Divided.

“Epix, under MGM’s ownership, is strongly positioned to excel as a provider of engaging, entertaining original content. This is an exciting time in our business, and I'm looking forward to working with Gary, the EPIX and MGM teams, to bring the best storytelling voices to the network and move EPIX into the next phase of its growth,” said Wright.