‘Get Shorty’ Creator Davey Holmes Inks Multi-Year Deal with MGM Television

MGM Television has inked an overall deal with Davey Holmes, creator and showrunner of Get Shorty on Epix. Under the multi-year deal, the next project Holmes is developing for the studio is Fear & Loathing, which MGM Television says is “an officially authorized television series” based on the life of author Hunter S. Thompson. Holmes will be showrunner on the project.

Get Shorty premiered in August and was renewed for season two.

“As we look to the future of MGM Television, it is imperative that we forge long-term relationships with creators who have an eye for dynamic storytelling. Davey is tremendously talented and has demonstrated that he can deliver quality programming that will resonate with viewers,” said Mark Burnett, president, television group & digital, MGM.

Holmes’ TV credits include Showtime comedy Shameless, HBO drama In Treatment and FX drama Damages.

“After resisting overall deals for years, I couldn’t be more excited or proud to be embracing this one,” said Holmes. “It’s a partnership with a studio that makes some of the most exciting television out there. I can’t say enough about the intelligence, daring creativity and overall support MGM has brought to our collaboration.”

MGM Television projects include Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, FX’s Fargo, ABC’s Shark Tank and NBC’s The Voice.