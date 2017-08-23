Epix Renews ’Get Shorty’ for Season Two

Epix has renewed its original series Get Shorty for a second season. The dark comedy from MGM Television, based on the Elmore Leonard novel, will return for 10 episodes in 2018.



Davey Holmes created Get Shorty for television. The series follows Miles Daly (Chris O’Dowd), a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed-up producer, Rick Moreweather, played by Ray Romano.



Get Shorty premiered Aug. 13 and airs Sundays at 10 p.m.



“Epix is proud to be the home of Get Shorty, which has been the perfect addition to our scripted original slate,” said Mark Greenberg, president and CEO of Epix. “Get Shorty is our most successful original scripted series to date, and continues to deliver phenomenal performances. We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team on a second season.”



Get Shorty is executive produced by Holmes and Adam Arkin. The series is produced by MGM Television and distributed by MGM.



Other Epix original series are drama Berlin Station and comedy Graves.