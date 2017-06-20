Epix Preps Documentaries About Danica Patrick, George Foreman

Epix has a pair of documentaries, about Danica Patrick (pictured) and George Foreman, ready to roll come fall. Danica, about the auto racing superstar, is directed by ESPN anchor Hannah Storm. It is produced by Epix in conjunction with Storm’s Brainstormin Productions. Danica is executive produced by Storm, Ross Bernard and Jocelyn Diaz. It premieres in the fall.

Foreman looks at the colorful heavyweight boxer and premieres Sept. 13. It is directed by Chris Perkel and executive produced by Gary Cohen. Ross Bernard is also an executive producer.

Nearer term, the documentary Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image will debut on Wednesday, June 21.

“Epix is proud to continue its long-standing tradition of delivering thought provoking, insightful documentaries and specials to our audience,” said Mark Greenberg, president and CEO of Epix. “As Epix continues to expand its slate of originals, these new additions underscore our commitment to delivering the kind of relevant, incisive programming for which we’re known.”

On Sept. 29, Epix premieres the comedy special Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight. Filmed at the Hawaii Theater in Honolulu, Johnson's fourth stand-up special dishes on awkward massages, home invasions, spiders and being a full-grown child.

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight is executive produced by Johnson, Dave Rath, Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson and Ross Bernard. The special is directed by Ryan Polito.

Original series Get Shorty, starring Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd, debuts Aug. 13.