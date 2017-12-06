Epix Renews ‘Berlin Station’ for Season Three

Epix has renewed spy drama Berlin Station for a third season. The second season finale aired December 3. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce this news as we close on a spectacular second season of Berlin Station,” said Jocelyn Diaz, executive VP of original programming at Epix. “This past season was timely, significant, and almost eerily prescient in its mirroring of real-life events this year, and we are looking forward to working with the talented teams at Paramount TV and Anonymous Content on another installment.”



Olen Steinhauer created the show, and executive produces it as well. Bradford Winters is showrunner and executive producer. Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also executive produce.

The cast includes Richard Armitage as Daniel Miller, Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Michelle Forbes as Valerie Edwards, Rhys Ifans as Hector DeJean, Leland Orser as Robert Kirsch and Ashley Judd as BB Yates.

“We are so excited to have the opportunity to continue to explore the compelling and timely stories of Berlin Station,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the teams at EPIX and Anonymous Content to bring a powerful third season to our fans.”

Epix is part of MGM.