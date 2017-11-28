Epix Reaches Multiplatform Distribution Deal with Comcast

Epix said it has reach a distribution agreement with Comcast that makes the premium pay service available by subscription to Comcast customers using its X1 platform early next year.

Comcast customers who subscribe to Epix will be able to access movies and series live via Xfinity TV, through on-demand and on digital platforms. When it launches on Comcast, Epix will be available to 70 million homes.

“Comcast’s Xfinity TV is one of the most innovative and powerful distribution platforms for entertainment content across the United States,” said Gary Barber, chairman and CEO of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc., which acquired Epix earlier this year. “As we increase our investment in original series, expand content offerings and commit more resources to developing Epix’s brand and appeal, we are excited to partner with Comcast and bring Epix’s suite of premium content to their customers.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This agreement marks an incredible milestone for our company and provides EPIX with a launchpad to deliver our content to more consumers on every platform. We’re extremely pleased to be in the Comcast universe,” said Monty Sarhan, executive VP & general manager, Epix.



