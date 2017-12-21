‘Graves’ Cancelled at Epix

Epix has cancelled the political comedy Graves, about a former U.S. president doing some soul-searching after a disastrous run in the White House. The show, starring Nick Nolte as former president Richard Graves, lasted two seasons. Sela Ward played his wife.

The 10-episode second season started in October and wrapped December 10.

Helene Yorke, Skylar Astin and Chris Lowell were also in the cast.

Joshua Michael Stern was the creator and showrunner.

Nolte was a finalist for a best actor in a comedy Golden Globe last year.