End of the Road For ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Grand Crew’ on NBC

NBC comedies Young Rock and Grand Crew are not returning on the network. Young Rock went for three seasons and Grand Crew for two.

Young Rock is about Dwayne Johnson navigating a complicated childhood and making his name in wrestling. The cast includes Joseph Lee Anderson and Stacey Leilua.

Executive producers include Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang.

Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor are behind Grand Crew, about a group of friends who work out their issues in their favorite wine bar. The cast includes Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer and Aaron Jennings.

NBC has not decided on comedy American Auto, but has ordered new single-cam St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary about an understaffed Oregon hospital where the doctors and nurses do their best to treat patients while maintaining their own mental health.

Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin created the show.

Wendi McClendon-Covey, David Alan Grier and Allison Tolman are in the cast.

NBC shared its scheduling plans at its upfront presentation in May.