‘Grand Crew’ Starts Sophomore Season on NBC

Season two of Grand Crew premieres on NBC March 3. Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor created the comedy, about a group of friends in Los Angeles who work out life’s challenges and dramas over wine.

“Noah, Nicky, Sherm, Anthony, Wyatt and Fay continue navigating the ups and downs of life and love while finding humor in it all, always leaning on each other along the way. They unpack it all at their favorite wine bar because everything is way more fun when you’re with your crew,” according to NBC.

The cast includes Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes.

A Variety review from the first season (opens in new tab), which premiered early last year, said, “Grand Crew is a goofy, ebullient series, but some of its plotlines can feel contrived; I’m thinking especially of an episode that culminates in a father-son pie fight between one of the characters and his distant dad. Yes, it’s a way to break the tension of a distant parental relationship, but it also feels a little desperate for a punchy way to punctuate an often-very-talky show with some action.”

Grand Crew is executive produced by Jackson, who previously worked on Key & Peele and Insecure, and Goor, whose credits include Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The series is produced by Universal Television. ■