‘Young Rock’, ‘American Auto’, ‘Grand Crew’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has renewed comedies Young Rock, American Auto and Grand Crew. Young Rock gets a third season and American Auto and Grand Crew will return for season two.

Young Rock is a look at the childhood of Dwayne Johnson. He’s in the cast with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx and Bradley Constant.

Johnson executive produces with Nahnatchka Khan, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras.

Universal Television produces Young Rock in association with Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

American Auto looks at a struggling automotive company and the feckless execs who manage it. Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker and Michael B. Washington are in the cast.

Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan and Jeff Blitz executive produce, and Universal Television produces the show in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

Grand Crew is about a group of friends that unpacks the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart are in the cast.

Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor executive produce, and Universal Television produces the show. ■